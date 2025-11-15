11/15/25: Mainly Clear and Warm at 73°F, Light Winds Up to 15 mph

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 72.9°F. Winds are blowing at 14.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s conditions have nearly reached the daily high of 73°F, maintaining mainly clear skies with very low precipitation chances at just 1%. Wind speeds have peaked slightly higher at 14.9 mph. Tonight, expect a drop in temperature to a low of 60.6°F under clear skies. Wind speeds are anticipated to decrease to around 10.9 mph.

There are no adverse weather alerts or warnings in effect for Williamson County at this time. Residents can expect continued stable conditions with minimal variations in weather patterns throughout the day and into the night.

Today’s Details

High
73°F
Low
52°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
61%
UV Index
3.7 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 70°F
Sunrise
6:24am
Sunset
4:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 73°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 63°F 42°F Overcast
Monday 59°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 74°F 52°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 75°F 59°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 72°F 62°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 70°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

