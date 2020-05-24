



Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were in Franklin this weekend.

A photo posted on the O’ Be Joyful Facebook page captured the couple as they paid a visit. According to owner Joni Cole, Cyrus and Simpson stopped by the restaurant for a meal.

Cyrus has been busy during quarantine launching an Instagram Live show “Bright Minded” where she wrote, recorded, and produced, the theme song. Guests on the show have included Hailey Bieber, Demi Lavota, and her father Billy Ray Cyrus.

Back in 2017, Cyrus purchased a home in Franklin, read more here.

O’ Be Joyful, the sister restaurant to GRAYS on Main, is now open seven days a week.

O’ Be Joyful is located at 328 Main Street in downtown Franklin. Hours of operation are 11 am – midnight seven days a week. For the latest news, visit their Facebook page.



