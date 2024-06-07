Man Suspected of Unlawful Photography at Target

(June 7, 2024) – Police in Franklin are searching for a man who allegedly used his phone to take an upskirt photo of a female shopper at Target.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, June 4 in the women’s section at the Galleria Blvd. store. A witness noticed the suspect hovering close to the victim and told police she saw him stoop down behind her with his phone and took a photo up her skirt. The witness immediately contacted store security and the suspect fled the store.

Police have identified the suspect as a white man with brown hair and facial hair. While visiting the store, he was wearing a white t-shirt, khaki sweatpants, and Crocs. The suspect was seen leaving in a silver Honda coupe.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

Source: Franklin Police

