Man Arrested in Lebanon on Stolen Gun Charge

On 07/04/2023, a Lebanon police officer initiated a traffic stop on a white Dodge truck at the intersection of N. Cumberland and E. Forrest Ave.

The truck had five occupants in it and one of the occupants later identified as Javarri Clemmons ran from the truck.

After a brief foot pursuit, Javarri Clemmons was detained and found to have a Springfield XDS 9mm pistol in his waistband.

A check of the serial number confirmed that the pistol was reported stolen from a vehicle in our city on 06/28/2023.

MORE CRIME NEWS