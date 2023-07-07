OBITUARY: Donna H Wilson

Donna H. Wilson, age 72 of Franklin, TN passed away June 27, 2023.

She was the festival coordinator for the Downtown Franklin Association, event coordinator, and wedding planner. She was heavily involved in various groups in her and her husband’s churches over the years including youth groups and a Mentor Mom’s to Mother’s group.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Gary Wilson; parents, Floyd and Charlotte Dyer. She is survived by her daughters, Courtney (Allie) Dawsey and Alis (Matt) Henderson; grandchildren, Karyna, Benentt, Lia, Wakely, Rivers, Abel, Barbie; brother, James Wallace Hall.

A funeral service for Donna will be held at 1:00PM Friday, July 7, 2023 at Clearview Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at 3:00PM in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Williamson Memorial

