Brentwood PD, Franklin PD Search for Several Burglary Suspects

An investigation is underway to identify several suspects who got away following police chases of 2 carloads of potentially dangerous suspects in Franklin.

It started at 3:15 a.m. Friday, after a resident of The Landings apartment complex, off of Moores Ln., reported seeing as many as 10 people breaking into cars. When officers converged on the area, the suspects immediately jumped into two different cars and fled. Officers recognized one of those vehicles as having been stolen in an armed carjacking the previous night in Brentwood.

Police pursued the vehicles onto I-65 N. Spike strips were used to reduce the performance of the fleeing vehicles by gradually deflating their tires. One of the vehicles was incapacitated and forced to pull over near Concord Rd., where all four suspects bailed out of the stolen vehicle and into the wood line.

Officers from several jurisdictions worked together to establish a perimeter in hopes of containing those suspects and keeping them from nearby Brentwood neighborhoods. Those suspects have not been located.

While officers were dealing with that carload of suspects, the second suspect vehicle wrecked into an uninvolved vehicle on I-65. That pursuit ended in Nolensville, where the vehicle’s tires were incapacitated. One of three suspects in that vehicle was taken into custody. The other two remain at large.

Officers from Franklin PD, Brentwood PD, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, THP, Metro Police, and the Nolensville Police Department all worked together during this incident. Their focus has now shifted to identifying and arresting the six-at large suspects. Officers from all of these agencies will continue working together to aggressively deter, detect, and arrest the increasing number of auto burglars plaguing Williamson County communities, and much of middle Tennessee.

Officers credit the alert resident who made the call to report the in-progress burglaries. They say residents play a crucial role in helping with crimes like these and can make a considerable difference by removing valuables from their cars every night, especially handguns, and by locking their car doors.

MORE CRIME NEWS