If you’re looking for a luxury home for sale in Governor’s Club, 15 Torrey Pines Way is a must-see. This home was built in 2015 but has undergone stunning renovations to keep it in line with newer homes.

Enjoy the quiet and lower traffic of life on a cul-de-sac with a three-story home that backs up to the golf course.

The vaulted great room ceiling helps make this spacious home feel light and airy. The modern staircase greets you and makes the great room feel more ornate while connecting the space to the rooms above.

Make your way to the kitchen where you’ll find custom-made cabinets in the traditional style. While the cabinets are more traditional, you’ll see highlights of modern design in the lighting, two-tone island, and stunning hood over the stovetop. Bask in the natural light that enters through the large windows and enjoy this desirable kitchen. Choose where to eat your meals: the large island, eat-in kitchen or dining room.

The owner’s suite is stunning and offers large windows so you can enjoy natural light and the stunning views of nature that surround this home. In the owner’s suite, you’ll find a renovated bathroom that features useful touches alongside aspects that will help you relax and unwind from the day.

Enjoy two sinks but without the need to share the counter or drawer space. Each comes with its own vanity so you can get ready for the day using the setup that works best for you.

The spacious shower features multiple showerheads and ample space for placing toiletries so you have easy access to soaps and shampoos. Relax at the end of the day with a soak in the tub to unwind and relieve stress.

With two walk-in closets, you’ll have plenty of space for shoes, clothes and accessories without splitting the shelves between his and hers.

The home features 5 more bedrooms and four and a half additional bathrooms.

Prepare to entertain in this home in the spacious game room that walks out to the deck. Go from watching sports to engaging in a game of pool or table tennis.

The finished basement features a media room as well as a full bar that opens to the den. The climate-controlled wine room offers the opportunity to enjoy wine at the perfect temperature for optimal enjoyment.

In the basement, you’ll also find a private bedroom suite, plenty of storage and a workout room. The walk-out basement helps you seamlessly go from an indoor entertainment space to one of many stunning outdoor venues for entertaining.

The spacious laundry room features many cabinets and a utility sink.

Store vehicles and outdoor toys in the three-car garage with plenty of paved space to park additional vehicles or host get-togethers.

Families will enjoy being near some of the best schools in the area, including Crockett Elementary, Woodland Middle School and Ravenwood High School.

The neighborhood features a clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts and pool. Rest easy in the safety of this gated neighborhood.

This home has all the luxury and amenities you could dream of. Schedule a showing now with Wendy Warren Bradley of Warren Bradley Partners by calling 615-566-6930 to see this incredible home.