Launch Event Set for Carousel of Dreams by Ken Means at The Factory at Franklin

For more than 30 years, artist Ken Means has been carving carousel figures he dreamed would one day come to life. Now construction has begun on the Carousel of Dreams at The Factory at Franklin. A commemorative launch event has been set for Monday, December 9 at 10 a.m. in the Turner Theater.

Proceeds from the Carousel’s operations will benefit the Circle of Giving, a new non-profit

organization launched by Factory developer Holladay Properties. Led by President & CEO

Brandy Blanton, the Circle of Giving’s Board of Directors includes:

Board Chair: Franklin Alderman and METTLE 5 Owner Matt Brown;

Secretary: Visit Franklin President & CEO Maureen Thornton;

Treasurer: Holladay Properties Vice President of Accounting Grace Ledbetter;

Third Coast Clay Owner Deborah Brannan

Community Volunteer and Educator Breanne Hammons;

Human Resources Executive Greg Freeze;

Music Industry Legend Greg Ham;

Truland Development Company Partner Amanda McKeehan;

Williamson County Attorney and Senior Partner at Buerger, Moseley & Carson, PLC Jeff Moseley;

Advisor, Mentor and Speaker Louis Upkins Jr.;

Tennessee National Guard Brigadier General (RET.) Kurt Winstead; and

Holladay Properties Chief Development Officer Allen Arender (ex-officio).

“The Circle of Giving represents Holladay Properties’ commitment to our great community, and our board of directors is such a wonderful cross section of leaders from all walks of life,” said Brandy Blanton, who also serves as an at-large alderman for the City of Franklin. “The way in which we are making Ken Means’ vision come alive for the benefit of generations to come is so quintessential Franklin. We invite our Williamson County neighbors to join us on this full-circle journey.”

Blanton is currently focused on sponsors for the 32 Carousel figures and other fundraising

opportunities to seed the Circle of Giving’s charitable coffers, with a mission “to enrich our local community through engaging experiences and curated events, whose proceeds support nonprofits benefitting Williamson County.”

As part of the December 9 event, Blanton, Holladay Properties Chief Development Officer Allen Arender, Ken Means and a host of local officials will commemorate the launch of the Carousel, which is currently under construction and is slated to be open in the first quarter of 2025.

Arender says the Carousel of Dreams has become a central component of the vision for The

Factory.

“When we bought The Factory, Ken Means was a tenant who was carving these incredible

figures, but there was no place for them to be enjoyed by everyone,” Arender said. “The concept of the Carousel of Dreams by Ken Means just made great sense all around for everyone involved, and we can’t wait to see the smiles.”

To learn more about the Carousel of Dreams by Ken Means and the Circle of Giving, visit

www.thecircleofgiving.org.

