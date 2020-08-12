Kevin Nebel Named Tennessee Soccer Club Nashville Director

Tennessee Soccer Club is excited to announce that current Boys Academy Assistant Director Kevin Nebel has been named TSC Nashville Director, effective immediately. Kevin will continue to assist Boys Academy Director Mike Otto with the Boys Academy program, but much of his focus will be directed toward all-things at the TSC Nashville location in Bellevue.

“I am really excited to take on this new role that focuses on our TSC Nashville community,” said Nebel. “I live in Nashville and prior to the merger was on staff with NFC Youth, so I’m very familiar with the Harpeth facility and Bellevue community.”

Nebel joins current TSC location directors Jason Finley in Murfreesboro and Zack Trobaugh in Sumner. These three location directors will work with players, families, coaches, and DOCs to ensure all programming runs smoothly at their specific location.

“Kevin has been such a positive addition to our TSC staff over the past 12 months,” said Executive Director Stuart Brown. “I know that he will help in every aspect of our TSC Nashville location, from our HYSA rec program all the way through U18 competitive players. I’m thrilled for him and excited to see all that he achieves in this new role.”

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.”