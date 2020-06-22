



Tennessee Soccer Club (TSC) is excited to announce that it will be expanding its footprint in Middle Tennessee for the 2020-21 season. TSC is creating a new “TSC Sumner” location which will be based in Sumner County and will provide youth soccer opportunities for players ages 8-18.

This expansion will now see TSC operating and offering youth soccer programs in four primary communities across Middle Tennessee. TSC Sumner will join the already established locations of TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson.

TSC Sumner teams are formed through open tryouts and also the inclusion of players and families who registered to participate with newly created Nashville Players Academy. TSC Sumner hosted open tryouts Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 16 at Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville.

“We are thrilled to take this step as an organization,” said TSC Executive Director Stuart Brown. “TSC is committed to providing soccer opportunities to youth of all ages and abilities and we are eager to begin working with players in the Sumner County community.”

Zack Trobaugh, who has been involved in youth soccer in Middle TN for the past eight years, will serve as the TSC Sumner Director. “I’m excited for this opportunity to unite with TSC in helping coach and develop players in Sumner County,” said Trobaugh. “What we wanted to create at NPA aligns with what TSC has done consistently for many years now; so it felt right to come together and join our efforts.”

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.” Learn more at tennesseesoccerclub.org.



