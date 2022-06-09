IRS Seeks to Offer Jobs to Thousands of Workers This Summer

To boost its workforce and better help taxpayers and businesses, the Internal Revenue Service announced today that it’s looking to hire over 4,000 contact representative positions at several IRS offices nationwide this summer.

A contact representative provides administrative and technical assistance to individuals and businesses primarily over the phone, through written correspondence or in person. These full-time positions fall under a special hiring condition called direct-hire authority. Full-time, bilingual (Spanish) positions are also available. No prior tax experience is required.

“The IRS continues to increase its workforce in 2022 to improve the taxpayer experience,” said IRS Taxpayer Experience Officer and Wage and Investment Commissioner Ken Corbin. “We have a variety of jobs available all over the country. Contact representatives, among other things, deal directly with taxpayers by helping them with their tax obligations.”

The IRS offers competitive pay and benefits, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement. The pay range for these positions begins at a GS-05 level. Shift availabilities vary by location but there are openings for day shift, (hours between 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.) mid-shift (10 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and swing shift (2 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.) in 22 cities nationwide, including Puerto Rico.