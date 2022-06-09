WEATHER- Cooler Temps , But Summer Returns Soon With A Vengeance

By
Clark Shelton
-

Well folks enjoy this little shot of Spring, because if we look down the road to next week, it’s gonna get hot! Talking about highs close to 100 !

But for now, not a bad forecast and the weekend looks spectacular!

Today
Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Friday
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here