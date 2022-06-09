WEATHER- Cooler Temps , But Summer Returns Soon With A Vengeance

Well folks enjoy this little shot of Spring, because if we look down the road to next week, it’s gonna get hot! Talking about highs close to 100 !

But for now, not a bad forecast and the weekend looks spectacular!

Today Sunny, with a high near 84. North wind around 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.