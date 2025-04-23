Heritage Foundation to Sell Historic Franklin Properties with Permanent Deed Protections

In a significant step to secure the future of two of downtown Franklin’s most storied properties, The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County announced that it will seek restrictive and protective covenants and easements tied to the deeds of its properties at 108 and 112 Bridge Street – ensuring their protection for generations to come. Once these legally binding safeguards are in place, the Foundation will market the properties for sale, marking a strategic preservation milestone that places the community’s long-term interest at the center of its decision-making.

These buildings—former jails turned historic anchors—currently house The Moore-Morris History and Culture Center of Williamson County and the Heritage Foundation’s administrative offices. Under this plan, both will transition to new locations more aligned with their future potential and mission delivery.

Likewise, the Foundation’s Real Estate Committee found that this plan both ensures the protection of the historic characteristics of the two buildings and optimizes their future uses for the community.

“This is an exciting and historically impactful day for the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and Franklin,” said Ed Silva, Board Member and longstanding community leader. “The Heritage Foundation has a long and proud history of restoring historic buildings and sites, ensuring their long-term protection and preservation, and returning them for their highest and best use for the community. With the transformation of the area surrounding these buildings and the potential increase in value, their protection and sale is the responsible thing for us to do as a preservation-minded nonprofit.”

Added Silva, “Importantly, these sales will ultimately allow us to put more resources and focus into our most important cultural assets: the Franklin Theatre and Franklin Grove, which will always be central to the Foundation’s work.”

Upon completion of the sale, The Moore-Morris History and Culture Center of Williamson County will relocate from 108 Bridge Street across downtown to the organization’s upcoming Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens.

At Franklin Grove, the History and Culture Center will continue its mission to preserve, interpret, and exhibit artifacts and immersive narratives related to the social, economic, and cultural history of the county’s regional and national influence. The move will be conducted in a carefully timed manner to mitigate any temporary closure of the Center.

Bari Beasley, President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation, said, “The move of the Moore-Morris History and Culture Center is synergistic as it brings all of our assets outside of the Franklin Theatre together. I’m thrilled for it to be part of the permanent offerings at Franklin Grove. This further strengthens Franklin Grove as a robust and diverse experience for visitors, locals, and field trips and it makes the History and Culture Center more accessible for visitors.”

The office at 112 Bridge Street currently provides office space for 12 Heritage Foundation employees and is not open to the public. To prepare for its sale, the Heritage Foundation is finalizing plans for a future home for those employees at a strategically valuable location that will be consistent with the organization’s preservation principles. The organization will continue to act on opportunities to acquire and preserve additional properties that fit within its preservation mission.

“This real estate strategy has been unanimously approved by our Board as a win-win for the Foundation and the community,” said William Scales, Board Chair. “We are able to secure long-term protection for two historic buildings and better optimize their uses to the benefit of the community. We are able to strengthen the offerings of Franklin Grove as a comprehensive and dynamic cultural institution. It’s a strategic opportunity that sets the stage for an even more exciting future for the Foundation.”

To learn more about supporting the organization, visit: https://williamsonheritage.org/donate/

