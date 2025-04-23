Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Announces Retirement of Two K9s

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is marking the retirement of two of its devoted K9s—K9 Hattie and K9 Cas—after years of dedicated service to the community.

K9 Hattie, a 6-year-old Dutch Malinois and single-purpose narcotics detection dog, began her service on October 8, 2020. Over the past six years, Hattie has contributed to countless successful investigations through her unwavering loyalty, sharp focus, and unmatched determination. Working alongside Lieutenant Fann, Hattie consistently demonstrated what it means to serve with honor.

As she retires, Hattie will remain with the Fann family. Her days moving forward will be filled with well-earned belly rubs, naps, and the comfort of home.

Also retiring is K9 Cas, a 7½-year-old Belgian Malinois who served with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office from January 7, 2021, to March 1, 2025. A Single Purpose Narcotics and Tracking Dog, Cas brought sharp instincts, fierce determination, and steadfast loyalty to every deployment. His work played a vital role in numerous investigations that helped enhance community safety.

Cas will now enjoy his retirement with his handler, Investigator Rowe, spending his time resting, receiving affection, and indulging in plenty of treats.

Both K9 Hattie and K9 Cas leave behind a legacy of service and commitment, having made a lasting impact on the department and the residents of Williamson County.

