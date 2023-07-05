Heritage Ball Announces Ball Late Party Chairs

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announced the Heritage Ball Late Party chairs are Mary Michael and Will Cross. The 50th Annual Heritage Ball will be held at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park on Saturday, October 7 and the Late Party begins at 8 p.m.

In making the announcement President and CEO of the Heritage Foundation Bari Beasley said, “Will and Mary Michael are closely tied to the Foundation. Their family-owned business Oversite is currently serving as our representative and development consultant for the Franklin Grove project and they are both extremely passionate about this community and maintaining the beauty and traditions of Williamson County.”

The Late Party features an open bar, dessert by Cater615 and entertainment with dancing until midnight and is hosted by the Next Gen Advisory Board, the future faces of preservation.

Will is a lifelong Williamson County native, where his grandparents and parents instilled a love and passion for the community. Will graduated from Battle Ground Academy before attending Samford University where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Finance. Following graduation, he worked for Skanska USA as a Project Engineer in Nashville. Currently, Will works for Oversite, a family-owned owner’s representative and development consulting company in Franklin. Will currently serves on the board of directors of A Vintage Affair and is passionate about serving those within the community.

Mary Michael is originally from Fairhope, Alabama and moved to Franklin when she and Will married in June of 2019. Mary Michael taught Kindergarten at Battle Ground Academy before transitioning to her current role as Director of Marketing and Business Development for Oversite. She has immersed herself in the community and is currently a board intern for The Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee, sits on the GraceWorks Ministries Young professionals and main event committee, A Vintage Affair’s Main Event decorating committee, Project Willco campaign committee for Williamson Inc., the auction committee for Friends of Williamson County Animal Center, is an ambassador for The Williamson County Chamber and recently completed Young Leaders Council program in the Fall 2022 class.

The Heritage Ball is the longest running black-tie affair in Williamson County. Each year, more than 800 guests gather to support and celebrate the work of the Heritage Foundation and to raise funds for future preservation projects. In addition to a seated dinner and dancing, the ball features a cocktail hour and other fundraising opportunities.

Tickets and tables will go on sale in August. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact our Chief Advancement Officer, Grant Martin at gmartin@williamsonheritage.org. For more information about the Heritage Foundation and additional preservation projects, visit www.WilliamsonHeritage.org.