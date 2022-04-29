Find Out When Parks and Rec’s Outdoor Splash Parks and Pools Will Open

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department’s (WCPR) outdoor splash parks and pools will open in May. Featuring two outdoor splash parks and four outdoor pools at recreation centers across Williamson County, WCPR is your destination for summer fun in the sun!

Modified hours of operation for outdoor splash parks in Franklin and Brentwood begin May 2. The Franklin Splash Park will be open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 1p.m. The Brentwood Splash Park will be open Monday – Thursday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Both splash parks will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., weather permitting.

All outdoor splash parks and pools will be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

The full summer outdoor pool and splash park schedule will begin on Tuesday, May 31. Hours of operation will be Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m.to 7 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.to 3:45 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., weather permitting.

Participating facilities include: the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd.

Dive in and enjoy one of the summer season’s favorite past times by purchasing a Summer Splash Pass. Starting at only $40, Summer Splash Passes provide 20 individual visits to any WCPR outdoor pool and/or splash park; plus offer standard facility amenity use at any Williamson County Parks and Recreation facility through September 30, 2022.

For detailed information on pass options; site amenities and schedules; plus online pass purchasing visit www.wcparksandrec.com.