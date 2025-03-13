Explore the Charm of Calistoga: Brentwood’s New Luxury Home Community

Nestled in the scenic countryside of Brentwood, TN, the all new Calistoga community offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and modern convenience. Designed for those who appreciate sophisticated living in a peaceful setting, this exclusive neighborhood features spacious one-acre homesites, stunning all-brick homes, and a carefully curated selection of high-end finishes.

Calistoga if you're looking for a home that offers both elegance and practicality.

Location and Accessibility

Calistoga provides the best of both worlds: a tranquil retreat from the city’s hustle while remaining just minutes from everyday conveniences. Located in the heart of Brentwood, this community offers easy access to major roadways, including I-65 and Nolensville Road, making commutes to downtown Nashville, Cool Springs, and Franklin seamless. Nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment options further enhance the appeal of this premier neighborhood.

Exquisite Home Features and Designs

Every home in Calistoga is designed with timeless architecture and sophisticated interiors that cater to the modern homeowner. Thoughtfully crafted by Turnberry Homes, these residences boast:

Four to five-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts

High ceilings, crown molding, and designer lighting

Gourmet kitchens featuring quartz countertops, soft-close cabinetry, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances

Luxurious primary suites with spa-like bathrooms and walk-in closets

Covered outdoor living spaces perfect for entertaining

Three-car garages and energy-efficient design elements

With an emphasis on form and function, these homes offer an unparalleled living experience in one of Brentwood’s most sought-after communities.

Community Amenities and Lifestyle

Beyond the exquisite homes, Calistoga fosters a strong sense of community. Residents can enjoy wide open green spaces, walking trails, and beautifully landscaped streets that create a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re taking a morning stroll or gathering with neighbors, the community’s design promotes an active and connected lifestyle.

Top-Rated Schools in the Area

Families considering a move to Calistoga will appreciate the exceptional Williamson County School District, known for its high academic standards and strong extracurricular programs. Students in Calistoga are zoned for:

Jordan Elementary School

Sunset Middle School

Nolensville High School

Access to these outstanding educational institutions makes Calistoga an ideal choice for families seeking a top-tier learning environment for their children.

Why Choose Calistoga?

Calistoga offers an exclusive opportunity to own a home in one of Brentwood’s most prestigious new developments. With thoughtfully designed residences, expansive homesites, and an unbeatable location, this community is perfect for those seeking luxury, convenience, and a true sense of home.

Are you interested in learning more about Calistoga?



