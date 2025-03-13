The Easter Bunny to Return to Opry Mills

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Opry Mills

Opry Mills announced the Easter Bunny will return to visit with families as part of the Bunny Photo Experience. The Easter Bunny arrives on Friday, March 21, and will be available for visits until April 19, near Entry 2 between Coach and Ann Taylor.

The Bunny Photo Experience will be open daily, and reservations are strongly encouraged. For daily Bunny Photo hours and to make reservations, click here.

Opry Mills will also host events with the Easter Bunny this season including:

  • Caring Bunny® – Caring Bunny® is a private event for children with special needs and their families. Special care is taken to ensure a sensory-friendly environment. Reservations are required. For more information and to make a reservation, click here. Sunday, April 6 from 9AM-10:30AM.
  • Pet Photos – Bring your furry friend to pose with the Easter Bunny! For additional details, click here. Sunday, March 30 from 7:30PM-8:30PM.

Opry Mills is located at 433 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville.

