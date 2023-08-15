Exclusive: Biscuit Love Announces Open Date for New Franklin Location

Biscuit Love, the brunch restaurant founded by Sarah and Karl Worley back in 2012, has announced the open date for its second Franklin location at Berry Farms.

The latest expansion of Biscuit Love will be located at 3100 Village Plains Boulevard; Franklin opening on Friday, August 25th, with hours of 7 am – 3 pm daily.

A look inside its newest Biscuit Love restaurant, Creative Director Becca Wildsmith has used muted shades of “Blush and Bashful” pinks contrasted by deep ink blues and earthy greens, with warm gold and floral accents. The layout mimics a neighborhood diner and evokes the nostalgia of “brunch at Grannie’s,” but with a modern flair.

On the menu, you will find breakfast and lunch favorites with a twist centered around biscuits. Crowd pleasers include The B-roll, a biscuit cinnamon roll made with Biscuit Love’s famous dough, topped with pecan sticky bun sauce and served with cream cheese icing and the East Nasty, a buttermilk biscuit topped with fried boneless chicken thigh, aged cheddar, and sausage gravy that was named the best sandwich in the country by Bon Appétit editors in 2015.

Sarah and Karl Worley opened Biscuit Love as a food truck in Franklin before opening its first brick-and-mortar in the Gulch in 2015. They now have four Middle Tennessee locations and one in Birmingham, Alabama. The downtown Franklin location opened in 2017. Biscuit Love recently partnered with Goldbelly to ship its famous biscuits, jams, and more nationwide. The menu of offerings can be found at www.goldbelly.com/biscuit-love.