Earth Day 2021: 18 Ways to Save the Planet

As Earth Day 2021 approaches, you may find yourself wondering about its genesis, what exactly it means, or how you can participate. How did one day proposed by one man blossom into a week-long, global event? While there isn’t much the entire world willingly participates in––much less agrees upon––as residents of this planet, it’s fair to say this day impacts us all.

Earth Day History

Senator Gaylord Nelson, inspired by anti-war protests of the ‘60s and the growing awareness of the environment, established Earth Day on April 22, 1970. Initially, it was about “teach-ins,” trying to educate people on the dangers mankind faced if environmental issues were left unchecked. Actions to control and reverse 150 years of unregulated industrial development were put into play. Approximately 20 million people, Democrats and Republicans, supported, demonstrated and participated in that first Earth Day. It was so impactful that, by the end of the year, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was created, along with the numerous Acts of Congress that still impact us today.

Earth Day Over Time

In the past 51 years, Earth Day has expanded and grown. It is now acknowledged by more than 180 countries all over the world. Hundreds of millions of people participate and commit to helping and healing the earth every year. Earth Day is often now the culmination of Earth Week, dedicating a longer time span towards the work and education surrounding the environment.

Earth Day Activity Ideas

There are certainly lots of ways to participate in Earth Day. Here are some of our favorites: nine bold actions for Earth Day and nine little daily changes for Every Day.

Earth Day Activities:

Plant a tree.

Install solar panels.

Plant native wildflowers.

Install a rain garden or rain barrel.

Start a compost heap and make your own fertilizer.

Join a clean-up event. It could be your favorite trail, local park or the river from which your water is sourced.

Plant a garden. Growing your own food or bouquet of flowers is very satisfying…and earth-friendly!

Educate yourself on environmental issues.

Educate someone else.

Everyday Changes:

Turn it off. Unwatched TV or running water, it doesn't matter: if you aren't using it at that moment, turn it off or unplug it. Reduce the resource usage in your house.

Keep reusable grocery bags handy.

Reuse coffee cups and water bottles. Get rid of disposable coffee cups and single-use water bottles once and for all. You could reduce your landfill trash by 300 coffee cups and even more water bottles in a year. Just you.

Recycle.

Add a weekly plant-based meal to your regular diet. (think “meatless Mondays”)

Shop local. Farmer's markets and local retailers actually benefit the environment!

Keep reusable utensils with you.

Carpool.

Use Envirobinz. Save water by letting the pros at Envirobinz clean your garbage can for you with sustainable, earth-friendly techniques!

You aren’t responsible for saving the planet all by yourself this Earth Day. But your contributions and decisions matter. And isn’t it amazing what we can do when we work together? Just look how far we’ve come in 51 short years. Choosing a partner like Envirobinz Can Cleaning Service will help you reduce your water usage, keep your outdoor trash can clean, and prevent pollution to stormwater runoff that flows back into our water source. Contact us at 615-368-3999 or [email protected] for a quote.

