Eddie V’s Prime Seafood Opens in Nashville

Eddie V’s, a fine-dining destination serving prime seafood, hand-carved steaks, and theatrical cocktails, opened on Thursday, April 15 at Fifth + Broadway.

The Eddie V’s menu showcases best-in-class ingredients. Seafood is flown in daily from around the world, including highly prized selections sourced right off the boats. Dishes feature an ever-changing array of seasonal seafood served only at its peak. The restaurant’s culinary style is classic American with a touch of modern Asian, with signature items including Chilean Sea Bass Steamed Hong Kong Style, Parmesan Sole, and Crab Fried Rice. In addition, Eddie V’s serves critically acclaimed prime steaks, hand-carved daily by the in-house butcher.

The alluring V Lounge spans the bottom floor, offering a sophisticated space for guests to unwind against a backdrop of live music performances by locally acclaimed musicians on select nights. Guests can indulge in the Cocktails With Attitude menu, featuring twists on classics, as well as an assortment of eye-catching signature cocktails. Guests who order the Smoked Old Fashioned can watch the bartender torch the wooden plank and capture the smoked flavor in the glass for the cocktail. The color-changing Hope Diamond is made with Grey Goose, Butterfly Pea Flower Tea and a diamond ice cube. A two-story wine kiosk made entirely of glass holds nearly 4,000 bottles pouring a vast variety of champagne, as well as a Wine Spectator-recognized wine list of more than 300 acclaimed labels.

Eddie V’s Nashville is located at 590 Broadway at the Fifth + Broadway shopping center. The new restaurant is nearly 18,000 square feet, including five private dining rooms and an outdoor patio. The dining room is open seven days a week, with hours Sunday from 4 – 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 4 – 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 4 – 11 p.m. Reservations are recommended, but not required.

The restaurant is hiring experienced hospitality professionals to staff the new restaurant. Roles to be filled include servers, bartenders and hosts, among others.

