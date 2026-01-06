Country Radio Broadcasters Announces Lineup for New Faces Event

Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) has unveiled the lineup for the New Faces of Country Music® Show at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2026. This year’s showcase will feature performances by Kelsey Hart, Ella Langley, Chase Matthew, John Morgan, Meghan Patrick, and Josh Ross.

For more than five decades, the New Faces of Country Music® Show has been a cornerstone event of the Country Radio Seminar, spotlighting emerging artists who have demonstrated notable success and momentum at Country Radio during the qualification period leading into CRS 2026.

Co-partnered by the Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the New Faces of Country Music® Show will take place during CRS 2026, scheduled for March 18–20 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

Since its inception in 1970, the New Faces of Country Music® Show has played a pivotal role in the careers of nearly every major country artist and continues to be a must-attend event for radio programmers, industry executives, and music tastemakers.

General registration for CRS 2026 is available for $698 per person at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com. Tickets for the New Faces of Country Music® Show are sold separately for $110 and are limited; early purchase is strongly encouraged.

