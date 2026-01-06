David Lee Roth Announces Tour Stop at The Ryman

David Lee Roth announced a 2026 tour, with a stop at The Ryman on Wednesday, May 6th.

The tour kicks off in April in Spokane, Washington, and continues until June. Titled “A Night with David Lee Roth,” the show promises to bring Van Halen classics and more.

Former Van Halen frontman Roth helped define an era with anthems like “Jump,” “Panama,” “Hot for Teacher,” and “Runnin’ with the Devil.”

Roth had previously announced he would retire from touring in 2021, but returned to touring in 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 9th at 10 am. Find tickets here.

