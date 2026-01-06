1/6/26: Clear Sky and 56.5°F in Williamson County After Reaching High of 61.7°F Today

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Jim Wood

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, clear skies prevail with a temperature of 56.5°F and a light breeze blowing at 4.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 61.7°F under overcast conditions. The lowest temperature recorded was 50°F, with winds reaching up to 10.5 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the precipitation chance remained at a low 1%, with no precipitation occurring throughout the day.

Tonight, residents of Williamson County can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecasted to be around 50.5°F. Winds are anticipated to be gentle, peaking at 5.3 mph, and the probability of precipitation remains at zero percent.

Weather conditions are stable with no official weather warnings in place for the area. Residents are encouraged to enjoy the clear evening and mild temperatures.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
50°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
1.5 (Low)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 55°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:48pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 62°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 59°F 41°F Fog
Thursday 67°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 62°F 41°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 41°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 44°F 27°F Partly cloudy
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here