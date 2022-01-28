Coming to HBO Max in February 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
hbo max

February brings a diverse array of storytelling for all fans including new original content, as well as a spectacular line-up of highly anticipated unscripted series, international sci-fi thrillers, animation cult classics, and more. What’s coming on HBO Max in February 2022.

Exact Dates to be Announced:

  • Fredrick Douglass: In Five Speeches, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

February 1:

  • 3:10 to Yuma, 2007 (HBO)
  • 12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)
  • 21 & Over, 2013 (HBO)
  • A Bridge Too Far, 1977 (HBO)
  • After The Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
  • Airheads, 1994 (HBO)
  • Alex & Emma, 2003 (HBO)
  • Amistad, 1997
  • An American Haunting, 2005 (HBO)
  • Army Of One, 2020 (HBO)
  • Bad Milo!, 2013 (HBO)
  • Black Dynamite, 2009
  • The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)
  • Broken English, 2007 (HBO)
  • The Butterfly Effect, 2004 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
  • The Butterfly Effect 2, 2006 (HBO)
  • Calvario, 2019 (HBO)
  • Casa De Mi Padre, 2012 (HBO)
  • Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)
  • Chuck
  • The Dark Half, 1993 (HBO)
  • Defending Your Life, 1991 (HBO)
  • Donnie Darko, 2001 (HBO)
  • Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas, 2000 (HBO)
  • Escobar: Paradise Lost, 2014 (HBO)
  • The Falcon And The Snowman, 1985 (HBO)
  • Fame, 1980
  • Free Willy 2 The Adventure Home, 1995 (HBO)
  • Free Willy 3 The Rescue, 1997 (HBO)
  • From Paris With Love, 2010 (HBO)
  • Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)
  • Hyde Park On Hudson, 2012 (HBO)
  • Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)
  • La Foquita, 2020 (HBO)
  • The Life Before Her Eyes, 2007 (HBO)
  • The Loft, 2014 (HBO)
  • Love & Mercy, 2014 (HBO)
  • Master of Disguise, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Mighty Quinn, 1989 (HBO)
  • Monsters, 2010 (HBO)
  • My Blue Heaven, 1990 (HBO)
  • National Lampoon’s Van Wilder 2: The Rise of Taj, 2006 (HBO)
  • Network, 1976
  • Night Owls, 2015 (HBO)
  • Nightmare Alley, 2021 (HBO)
  • No End In Sight, 2007 (HBO)
  • Ondine, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Ones Below, 2015 (HBO)
  • Presenting Princess Shaw, 2015 (HBO)
  • Rabbit Hole, 2010 (HBO)
  • Rango, 2011 (HBO)
  • Red 2, 2013 (HBO)
  • Return To Me, 2000 (HBO)
  • Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cuts) (HBO)
  • Rob Roy, 1995 (HBO)
  • Rules Of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)
  • Runaway Train, 1985 (HBO)
  • Santa’s Slay, 2005 (HBO)
  • School Ties, 1992 (HBO)
  • The Searchers, 1956
  • The Secret Garden, 2020 (HBO)
  • Shake!: Otis at Monterey, 1987
  • Shrink, 2009 (HBO)
  • Splinter, 2008 (HBO)
  • Sugar, 2008 (HBO)
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)
  • Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
  • This Is Where I Leave You, 2014 (HBO)
  • Uncommon Valor, 1983 (HBO)
  • Unlocked, 2017 (HBO)
  • The Untouchables, 2011 (HBO)
  • West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)
  • Yun, 2018 (HBO)

February 2:

  • Tacoma FD, Season 3

February 3:

  • 40 Means Nothing (40 No Es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Finale
  • Cracked, 2021 (HBO)
  • Cry Macho, 2021 (HBO)
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons Valentine’s Extwavaganza!, Max Original
  • Mass Ave, 2021 (HBO)
  • Pure, 2021 (HBO)
  • Raised By Wolves, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
  • The Snakes, 2021 (HBO)
  • When the Sun Sets, 2021 (HBO)

February 4:

  • Double Cross
  • Rhodes To The Top
  • Sin Senas Particulares

February 5:

  • Rick and Morty, Season 5
  • Shaq Life, Seasons 1 and 2

February 6:

  • Big Trick Energy

February 7:

  •  Backyard Bar Wars

February 9:

  • Smiling Friends, Season 2

February 10:

  • About Last Night, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Adventure of the Ring, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • The Girl Before, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • Just Call Out My Name, Max Original Documentary
  • KIMI, 2022 (Made for Max film)
  • ODO, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

February 11:

  • Antlers, 2021 (HBO)
  • Apple & Onion, Season 2C

February 13:

  • The Bachelor Winter Games

February 15:

  • Icahn: The Restless Billionaire, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

February 16:

  • Off The Air, Season 11

February 17:

  • Craig of the Creek, Season 4A
  • Dream Raider, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
  • The Many Saints of Newark, 2021 (HBO)
  • Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Finale
  • Yabba-Dabba Dinosaurs, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

February 18:

  • La Foquita El 10 De La Calle
  • Top Gear, Season 30

February 20:

  • Last Week Tonight, Season 9 Premiere (HBO)

February 22:

  • Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

February 23:

  • Free Guy, 2021 (HBO)
  • Robot Chicken, Season 11 A

February 24:

  • Bilardo, Max Original Documentary Premiere
  • Bing, Season 1
  • Las Bravas, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

February 25:

  • The French Dispatch, 2021 (HBO)

February 27:

  • Euphoria, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
  • The Righteous Gemstones, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
  • Somebody Somewhere, Season 1 Finale (HBO)

TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN FEBRUARY:

February 11:

  • Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)

February 25:

  • Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)

February 27:

  • Epic Movie, 2007 (Extended Version) (HBO)

February 28:

  • 13 Going On 30, 2004 (HBO)
  • 300: Rise of an Empire
  • 1968
  • The 2000s
  • A Hijacking, 2012 (HBO)
  • Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World
  • American Dynasties: The Kennedys
  • American Style
  • Amistad
  • Annabelle Comes Home
  • Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
  • Any Given Sunday
  • Aquaman
  • Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
  • Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
  • Beyond Reasonable Doubt
  • Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)
  • Brown Sugar, 2002 (HBO)
  • The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.
  • The Cell 2, 2009 (HBO)
  • Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
  • Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta
  • The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
  • CNN Special: The Trump Insurrection
  • The Color Purple
  • Constantine
  • Cradle 2 the Grave
  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • Crimes of the Century
  • The Curse of La Llorona
  • Dead Again, 2017 (HBO)
  • Dead Wives Club, Season 1
  • Dear Christmas
  • Death Row Stories, Season 1-5
  • Detour, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Diary of a Teenage Girl
  • The Disappearance of Alice Creed
  • Drinking Buddies, 2013 (HBO)
  • The Eighties
  • The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House
  • Event Horizon, 1997 (HBO)
  • Fast Company, 1979 (HBO)
  • Feast Of Love, 2007 (HBO)
  • Flawless,2007 (HBO)
  • Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
  • First Ladies
  • Forensic Files II, Season 1
  • Fun Size, 2012 (HBO)
  • The Gallows, 2015 (HBO)
  • Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
  • Gigli
  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters
  • The Good German, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Good Heart, 2009 (HBO)
  • The Goonies
  • The Great Gatsby, 2013 (HBO)
  • Hell in the Heartland: What Happened to Ashley and Lauria?
  • The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, 2005 (HBO)
  • The History of Comedy
  • How It Really Happened, Season 1-5
  • How To Deal, 2003 (HBO)
  • Imperium, 2016 (HBO)
  • The Hunt with John Walsh
  • Independence Day, 1996 (Special Edition Extended Version) (HBO)
  • It: Chapter 2
  • Joker
  • Justice League
  • Keeping The Faith, 2000 (HBO)
  • The Killer Truth
  • Kong: Skull Island
  • Lady In The Water, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Legend of Bagger Vance
  • The LEGO Batman Movie
  • Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
  • Lincoln: Divided We Stand
  • Lovelace
  • Macbeth
  • Menace II Society
  • Movie 43, 2013 (HBO)
  • Mo Willems Storytime Shorts!
  • The Movies
  • Mr. Nobody, 2009 (Extended Version) (HBO)
  • Muriel’s Wedding, 1994 (HBO)
  • My Golden Days, 2015 (HBO)
  • National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College at Sea, 2006 (Unrated Version) (HBO)
  • The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1990 (HBO)
  • The Nineties
  • The Nun
  • Nurse 3D, 2013 (HBO)
  • Ocean’s Eight
  • One Hour Photo, 2002 (HBO)
  • Ouija Origin Of Evil, 2016 (HBO)
  • Paddington 2
  • Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
  • The People v. The Klan
  • The Photograph, 2020 (HBO)
  • Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
  • Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History
  • Prime, 2005 (HBO)
  • Prince Avalanche, 2013 (HBO)
  • Race for the White House, Season 1
  • Ready Player One
  • The Redemption Project
  • The Return Of The Living Dead, 1985 (HBO)
  • A Return to Salem’s Lot
  • Rush Hour
  • Rush Hour 2
  • Rush Hour 3
  • Seeking A Friend For The End Of The World, 2012 (HBO)
  • Set Up, 2011 (HBO)
  • Severance, 2006 (HBO)
  • The Seventies
  • Shazam!
  • Showdown In Little Tokyo, 1991 (HBO)
  • Something’s Killing Me
  • Space Cowboys
  • Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
  • The Story of Late Night
  • Suicide Squad
  • Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
  • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • Tricky Dick
  • Ultraviolet
  • United Shades of America, Season 1-6
  • Unmasking a Killer
  • Valentine’s Day
  • Vegas Vacation
  • Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
  • Vengeance: Killer Lovers
  • Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
  • Very Scary People, Season 1
  • Very Scary People, Season 2
  • Vice, 2018 (HBO)
  • Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
  • We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World
  • Where the Wild Things Are
  • The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty
  • The Wonder List With Bill Weir
  • Wonder Woman
  • Zombieland

