New Bike Shop Opens in Franklin

Trek Bicycle opens at 1709 Galleria Boulevard in Franklin (next to Target) today, Friday, January 28.

In 2020, they opened a corporate store in Murfreesboro at 1644 Memorial Boulevard. The location in Franklin will also be a corporate-owned storefront.

Those interested in purchasing a bike from Trek have options from home delivery, curbside pickup, or in-store delivery.

The company is based in Wisconsin and was recently named Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Retail for the second year in a row.

Trek Bicycle is a global leader in the design and manufacture of bicycles and related products. Trek believes the bicycle can be a simple solution to many of the world’s most complex problems and is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent people from using bicycles more often for transportation, recreation, and inspiration.

On their website, they offer resources to riders on different subjects ranging from trail riding to bike packing.

There are currently two Trek stores in the area – 11 Public Square, Columbia and 1644 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro.

