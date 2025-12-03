Chipotle Is Gifting Fans Free Food This December

Dec. 1, 2025 – Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced Unwrap Extra, a series of holiday promotions that will deliver more of what fans love, free Chipotle. In the season of giving, Chipotle will give in-restaurant BOGO entrée offers on the first three Saturdays of December from 4 p.m. to close1, inviting people to come together to share a meal. Chipotle will also show its appreciation for Rewards Members with surprise drops directly into members’ wallets this month.

‘Tis The Season to Unwrap Free Chipotle

With National Ugly Sweater Day falling on Friday, December 19, Chipotle will host its spin with “Extra Sweater Day” on Saturday, December 20 to give fans an extra day to show off their festive or over-the-top sweaters, whether store-bought, homemade, or thrifted and score a BOGO offer in-restaurant1.

Here is the full Unwrap Extras schedule:

Saturday, December 6 : Tacos BOGO — Buy a three-taco entrée, get a free entrée 1

: Tacos BOGO — Buy a three-taco entrée, get a free entrée Saturday, December 13 : Burrito BOGO — Buy a burrito, get a free entrée 1

: Burrito BOGO — Buy a burrito, get a free entrée Saturday, December 20 : “Extra Sweater Day” BOGO — Wear an extra sweater in-restaurant and buy any entrée, get a free entrée1

Extra Cheer for Chipotle Rewards Members

This month, Chipotle will give its Rewards Members extra treats to fuel holiday festivities. Members can unwrap surprises like free guac, double protein, chips or a free drink, delivered directly to their Rewards wallets. Guests can enroll in Chipotle Rewards by visiting chipotle.com/rewardsOpens in new window.2

Round Up for Real Change – Fighting Childhood Hunger

Chipotle isn’t just fueling its fans. It has also partnered with No Kid Hungry to help raise money for meals and put an end to childhood hunger. From Wednesday, December 3 through Monday, December 22, guests who order on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com can round up their total to the next highest dollar amount to donate to No Kid Hungry and help connect vulnerable kids in communities around the country with the nutritious food they need to grow and thrive. Since the beginning of 2024, Chipotle has raised more than $825,000 to support programs working to end childhood hunger.

1 – Valid only on December 6, 2025, after 4:00pm local time. To qualify for a free entrée, an order of a three-tacos entrée must be purchased; the free item will be the lower-priced entrée. Limited to five free menu items per check, with an order of three tacos required for each free item. Redemption is subject to availability. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating U.S. Chipotle locations; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids’ meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

2 – Chipotle Rewards program terms apply. See full terms here: https://www.chipotle.com/rewards-terms

Source: Chipotle

