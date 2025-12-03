OBITUARY: Jonathan Mark Buford

Jonathan Mark Buford, age 60 of Franklin, TN passed away November 27, 2025. He was born in Franklin, TN to the late Foster & Patricia Gentry Buford. Mark was a lifelong Williamson County resident.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School. Mark worked as a machinist for Newmatics for many years prior to his retirement. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and enjoyed going to games.

Mark is survived by his brother, Brandon Buford of Nashville, TN.

A graveside service will be held 12:00 Noon Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

