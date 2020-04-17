Brad Paisley recently dropped “No I In Beer,” his first country radio single of 2020. The new arrival, which Paisley co-wrote with longtime collaborator Kelley Lovelace is about spending time with close friends and family.

“People are utilizing this time to connect and to feel solidarity as human beings,” said Paisley in a statement. “This song wasn’t written for this specific moment we are all facing, but it takes on a new meaning for me when I hear it now.”

In keeping with the uplifting spirit of his song, Paisley plans to host virtual happy hours and continue performing live stream concerts in the immediate future.

“If we’ve ever felt unified as Americans,” Paisley went on to say, “as citizens of the world, it’s in the fact that nobody loves what we’re going through, but everybody’s willing to do what we have to do. One of those things is, let’s be a team.”

Brad Paisley is a three-time GRAMMY winner, winner of two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards (including Entertainer of the Year), among many others.

He has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001. Paisley has written 21 of his 24 #1 hits and has accumulated over 3.6 billion on-demand streams world-wide. Paisley’s first prime-time special, Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special, aired on ABC in December 2019 and garnered over 9.2 million viewers.

Paisley is involved with a successful ongoing multi-year ad campaign with Nationwide Insurance, along with Peyton Manning. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of a nonprofit organization called The Store, a free-referral based grocery store in Nashville.

