It is with great sorrow that we announce that Devin Alexander Roque, age 10, lost his three-year fight with a rare form of pediatric cancer known as Rhabdomyosarcoma. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, on April 16, 2020.

Devin was born on February 25, 2010 to Steven and Stephanie Roque, in Warner Robins, GA. He attended Evamere Elementary School in Hudson, OH until his move to Nashville, TN to continue his cancer treatment at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. He continued his education at Glencliff Elementary School in Nashville, TN.

Some of Devin’s favorite pastimes were having NERF battles; playing on his Xbox with his mom, dad, and sister; and watching movies. His greatest passion was sharing his love of semi-trucks, construction equipment, and video games with anyone who would listen to his commentaries.

Though he faced a myriad of challenges that set him apart from his peers in many ways, Devin battled his cancer with grace, strength, and bravery that was and always will be an inspiration to everyone who knew him… earning him the nickname “Angel Warrior” by the members of his worldwide prayer network.

Devin is survived by his parents, Steven and Stephanie; his sisters, Amber and Hannah; his paternal grandparents, Ralph Godet and Priscilla (Angie) Thompson; his maternal grandmother, Karen Abner; aunt, Michelle Salloum; and a multitude of family and friends. Devin was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Clarence Abner.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with Devin’s cremation arrangements. Separate Memorial Services will be held at Williamson Funeral Home, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN, and Saint Mary Catholic Church, located at 340 North Main Street, Hudson, OH at future dates and times to be determined. The family encourages all who knew Devin to attend one of these services to share memories and celebrate his life. The family will be wearing blue to the Memorial Services and invites guests to join in wearing Devin’s favorite color in his honor.

In lieu of flowers, Devin’s family asks that online donations be made in his name to the Mayo Clinic’s Pediatric Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Program. Information for donations as well as the Memorial Services can be found at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/devinroquedonation/.