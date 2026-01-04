25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Dec. 8

Michael Carpenter
See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for December 8-12, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Sales PriceSubdivisionProperty AddressProperty CityZipcode
$125,300Wheelers1182 Waller RdNolensville37135
$190,000Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C0671005 Granville RdFranklin37064
$215,000Bahne RdFairview37062
$235,000Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C0511100 W Main St #f-7Franklin37064
$247,000Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115204 Equine StFranklin37064
$290,000Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78502 Cedar Brook LnNolensville37135
$300,000Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78502 Cedar Brook LnNolensville37135
$314,990Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817129 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$319,900Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38121 Morris StFranklin37064
$330,000Spring Hill Business Park Pb 34 Pg 1074918 Main St #6Spring Hill37174
$375,000Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 638219 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$375,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 1311042 Misty Morn CirSpring Hill37174
$379,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852130 Carlton LnThompsons Station37179
$382,880Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 281305 Chapman CtSpring Hill37174
$410,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #l-8Franklin37067
$416,000Western Woods Village Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 967102 Colquitt WayFairview37062
$425,000Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369011 Ada WayFairview37062
$432,500Spring Hill Est Ph 12 Pb 27 Pg 1512613 Jake WaySpring Hill37174
$440,000Highlands @ Campbell Sta Sec2 Pb 48 Pg 1493016 Auld Tatty DrSpring Hill37174
$445,000Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122826 Brandyleigh CtFranklin37069
$447,000Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 712801 Paradise CtSpring Hill37174
$450,000Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 1147144 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$487,500Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 122812 Curacao LnThompson Station37179
$489,900Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 563025 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$500,000Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 21493 Alton Park LnFranklin37069

