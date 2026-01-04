25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Dec. 8

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for December 8-12, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Sales Price Subdivision Property Address Property City Zipcode $125,300 Wheelers 1182 Waller Rd Nolensville 37135 $190,000 Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C067 1005 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $215,000 Bahne Rd Fairview 37062 $235,000 Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C051 1100 W Main St #f-7 Franklin 37064 $247,000 Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115 204 Equine St Franklin 37064 $290,000 Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78 502 Cedar Brook Ln Nolensville 37135 $300,000 Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78 502 Cedar Brook Ln Nolensville 37135 $314,990 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7129 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $319,900 Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38 121 Morris St Franklin 37064 $330,000 Spring Hill Business Park Pb 34 Pg 107 4918 Main St #6 Spring Hill 37174 $375,000 Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63 8219 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $375,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 131 1042 Misty Morn Cir Spring Hill 37174 $379,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2130 Carlton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $382,880 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28 1305 Chapman Ct Spring Hill 37174 $410,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #l-8 Franklin 37067 $416,000 Western Woods Village Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 96 7102 Colquitt Way Fairview 37062 $425,000 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9011 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $432,500 Spring Hill Est Ph 12 Pb 27 Pg 151 2613 Jake Way Spring Hill 37174 $440,000 Highlands @ Campbell Sta Sec2 Pb 48 Pg 149 3016 Auld Tatty Dr Spring Hill 37174 $445,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122 826 Brandyleigh Ct Franklin 37069 $447,000 Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71 2801 Paradise Ct Spring Hill 37174 $450,000 Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114 7144 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $487,500 Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 12 2812 Curacao Ln Thompson Station 37179 $489,900 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 3025 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $500,000 Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214 93 Alton Park Ln Franklin 37069

