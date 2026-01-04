25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Dec. 8

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for December 8-12, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Sales Price
|Subdivision
|Property Address
|Property City
|Zipcode
|$125,300
|Wheelers
|1182 Waller Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$190,000
|Orleans Est Condos Pb 9 Pg 55 Block C067
|1005 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$215,000
|Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$235,000
|Colony House Condo Pb 8 Pg 30 Block C051
|1100 W Main St #f-7
|Franklin
|37064
|$247,000
|Southvale Sec2 Pb 85 Pg 115
|204 Equine St
|Franklin
|37064
|$290,000
|Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78
|502 Cedar Brook Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$300,000
|Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78
|502 Cedar Brook Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$314,990
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7129 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$319,900
|Westhaven Sec Jewell 2 Pb 86 Pg 38
|121 Morris St
|Franklin
|37064
|$330,000
|Spring Hill Business Park Pb 34 Pg 107
|4918 Main St #6
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000
|Grove Sec 5 Ph3 Pb 60 Pg 63
|8219 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$375,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Pb 36 Pg 131
|1042 Misty Morn Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$379,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2130 Carlton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$382,880
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 32 Pg 28
|1305 Chapman Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$410,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #l-8
|Franklin
|37067
|$416,000
|Western Woods Village Sec4 Pb 64 Pg 96
|7102 Colquitt Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$425,000
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9011 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$432,500
|Spring Hill Est Ph 12 Pb 27 Pg 151
|2613 Jake Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$440,000
|Highlands @ Campbell Sta Sec2 Pb 48 Pg 149
|3016 Auld Tatty Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$445,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec K-2 Pb 19 Pg 122
|826 Brandyleigh Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$447,000
|Haynes Crossing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 71
|2801 Paradise Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec11 Pb 75 Pg 114
|7144 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$487,500
|Cameron Farms Sec 4-a Pb 19 Pg 12
|2812 Curacao Ln
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$489,900
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|3025 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Windsor Park Ph 1 @ Ff Pb 1514 Pg 214
|93 Alton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
Please join our FREE Newsletter