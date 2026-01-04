1/4/26: Clear Overnight, Chilly at 30°F, Warming to Mid-40s Later Today

In Williamson County at 4:50 AM, current weather conditions feature a temperature of 30.4°F under a clear sky, with a light breeze of 3.6 mph and no precipitation.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 46.4°F and drop to a low of 30.2°F. The sky is expected to become overcast as the day progresses, with winds slightly increasing up to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Tonight, the temperature will dip to a low of 35.8°F. The overcast conditions will continue, accompanied by winds easing to around 4.6 mph. Just like during the day, the likelihood of rain remains very low at 1%.

This forecast includes no official weather warnings, indicating stable weather conditions for the area for now.

Today's Details

High
46°F
Low
30°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
87%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
30°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 46°F 30°F Overcast
Monday 58°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 62°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 65°F 53°F Rain: moderate
Friday 62°F 43°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 47°F 36°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

