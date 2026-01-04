1/4/26: Clear Overnight, Chilly at 30°F, Warming to Mid-40s Later Today

In Williamson County at 4:50 AM, current weather conditions feature a temperature of 30.4°F under a clear sky, with a light breeze of 3.6 mph and no precipitation.

Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 46.4°F and drop to a low of 30.2°F. The sky is expected to become overcast as the day progresses, with winds slightly increasing up to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Tonight, the temperature will dip to a low of 35.8°F. The overcast conditions will continue, accompanied by winds easing to around 4.6 mph. Just like during the day, the likelihood of rain remains very low at 1%.

This forecast includes no official weather warnings, indicating stable weather conditions for the area for now.

Today's Details High 46°F Low 30°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 87% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 24°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 46°F 30°F Overcast Monday 58°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 49°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 62°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 65°F 53°F Rain: moderate Friday 62°F 43°F Rain: moderate Saturday 47°F 36°F Overcast

