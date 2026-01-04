1/4/26: Clear Overnight, Chilly at 30°F, Warming to Mid-40s Later Today

In Williamson County at 4:50 AM, current weather conditions feature a temperature of 30.4°F under a clear sky, with a light breeze of 3.6 mph and no precipitation.
Today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 46.4°F and drop to a low of 30.2°F. The sky is expected to become overcast as the day progresses, with winds slightly increasing up to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.
Tonight, the temperature will dip to a low of 35.8°F. The overcast conditions will continue, accompanied by winds easing to around 4.6 mph. Just like during the day, the likelihood of rain remains very low at 1%.
This forecast includes no official weather warnings, indicating stable weather conditions for the area for now.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|46°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|58°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|61°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|62°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|65°F
|53°F
|Rain: moderate
|Friday
|62°F
|43°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|47°F
|36°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
