12/21/25: Partly Cloudy Early, Clearing Overnight, High 53, Low 35

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 45.9°F with winds blowing at 5.9 mph. There is no recorded precipitation, and conditions are partly cloudy.

Today, the high is expected to reach 53.4°F while the low will drop to around 35.1°F. The sky will turn overcast later in the day and wind speeds may increase, reaching up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains negligible at 1%.

Tonight, the weather is set to clear with no precipitation expected and a low of 35.1°F. Winds will slow slightly, with speeds up to 5.8 mph.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 35°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 66% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 46°F · feels 40°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 4:37pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 53°F 35°F Overcast Monday 57°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 52°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 59°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 56°F Overcast Friday 65°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 62°F 42°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email