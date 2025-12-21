12/21/25: Partly Cloudy Early, Clearing Overnight, High 53, Low 35

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 45.9°F with winds blowing at 5.9 mph. There is no recorded precipitation, and conditions are partly cloudy.

Today, the high is expected to reach 53.4°F while the low will drop to around 35.1°F. The sky will turn overcast later in the day and wind speeds may increase, reaching up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains negligible at 1%.

Tonight, the weather is set to clear with no precipitation expected and a low of 35.1°F. Winds will slow slightly, with speeds up to 5.8 mph.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
35°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:37pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 53°F 35°F Overcast
Monday 57°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 64°F 59°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 70°F 56°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 62°F 42°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

