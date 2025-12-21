12/21/25: Partly Cloudy Early, Clearing Overnight, High 53, Low 35

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 45.9°F with winds blowing at 5.9 mph. There is no recorded precipitation, and conditions are partly cloudy.
Today, the high is expected to reach 53.4°F while the low will drop to around 35.1°F. The sky will turn overcast later in the day and wind speeds may increase, reaching up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains negligible at 1%.
Tonight, the weather is set to clear with no precipitation expected and a low of 35.1°F. Winds will slow slightly, with speeds up to 5.8 mph.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Williamson County.
Today's Details
High
53°F
Low
35°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 40°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
4:37pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|53°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|57°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|62°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|64°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|62°F
|42°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
