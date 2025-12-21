25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 24

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for November 24-26, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$30,850
|Sunset Est
|1638 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$276,926
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7133 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$286,000
|7112 Taylor Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$286,290
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 124
|6097 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$290,000
|7215 Horn Tavern Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$299,999
|Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81
|7159 Mapleside Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$310,000
|Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55
|7184 Cedarcrest Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$315,000
|Forest Home Farms Sec 3
|791 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$365,000
|Brookstone Townhomes Pb 53 Pg 58
|404 Alicia Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,505
|Mountain View Ph2 Pb 84 Pg 110
|1093 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$421,560
|1091 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$425,000
|Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86
|3201 Aspen Grove Dr #f-4
|Franklin
|37067
|$445,000
|Berry Chapel Heights Pb 2 Pg 76
|109 Meadowgreen Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$449,900
|Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13
|2165 Loudenslager Dr
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$457,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110
|3307 Milton Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$468,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C069
|921 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|$470,000
|Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2 Pb 63 Pg 150
|7211 Deervalley Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$475,000
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52
|5160 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$489,000
|Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46
|203 Scruggs Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|Sumners Bill & Donna Pb 32 Pg 143
|4723 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$565,000
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7214 Hanworth St
|Fairview
|37062
|$580,990
|Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140
|7212 Hanworth St
|Fairview
|37062
|$585,000
|Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67
|3008 Romain Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$615,000
|Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130
|4055 Williford Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$625,000
|Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78
|607 Quarterhorse Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
