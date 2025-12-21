25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 24

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for November 24-26, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $30,850 Sunset Est 1638 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $276,926 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7133 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $286,000 7112 Taylor Rd Fairview 37062 $286,290 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 124 6097 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $290,000 7215 Horn Tavern Rd Fairview 37062 $299,999 Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 81 7159 Mapleside Ln Fairview 37062 $310,000 Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 55 7184 Cedarcrest Ct Fairview 37062 $315,000 Forest Home Farms Sec 3 791 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $365,000 Brookstone Townhomes Pb 53 Pg 58 404 Alicia Dr Franklin 37064 $420,505 Mountain View Ph2 Pb 84 Pg 110 1093 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $421,560 1091 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $425,000 Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 86 3201 Aspen Grove Dr #f-4 Franklin 37067 $445,000 Berry Chapel Heights Pb 2 Pg 76 109 Meadowgreen Ct Franklin 37069 $449,900 Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 13 2165 Loudenslager Dr Thompson Station 37179 $457,000 Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 110 3307 Milton Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $468,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C069 921 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 $470,000 Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2 Pb 63 Pg 150 7211 Deervalley Dr Fairview 37062 $475,000 Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 52 5160 Bond Mill Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $489,000 Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46 203 Scruggs Ave Franklin 37064 $550,000 Sumners Bill & Donna Pb 32 Pg 143 4723 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $565,000 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7214 Hanworth St Fairview 37062 $580,990 Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 140 7212 Hanworth St Fairview 37062 $585,000 Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 67 3008 Romain Trl Spring Hill 37174 $615,000 Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 130 4055 Williford Way Spring Hill 37174 $625,000 Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78 607 Quarterhorse Ln Nolensville 37135

