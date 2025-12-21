25 Cheapest Real Estate Transfers in Williamson Co. Nov. 24

See the top 25 least expensive property transfers in Williamson County, Tennessee, for November 24-26, 2025.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$30,850Sunset Est1638 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$276,926Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817133 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$286,0007112 Taylor RdFairview37062
$286,290Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 1246097 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$290,0007215 Horn Tavern RdFairview37062
$299,999Adams Preserve Pb 81 Pg 817159 Mapleside LnFairview37062
$310,000Cedarcrest Ph1 Pb 84 Pg 557184 Cedarcrest CtFairview37062
$315,000Forest Home Farms Sec 3791 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$365,000Brookstone Townhomes Pb 53 Pg 58404 Alicia DrFranklin37064
$420,505Mountain View Ph2 Pb 84 Pg 1101093 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$421,5601091 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$425,000Parkside @ Aspen Grove Pb 3466 Pg 863201 Aspen Grove Dr #f-4Franklin37067
$445,000Berry Chapel Heights Pb 2 Pg 76109 Meadowgreen CtFranklin37069
$449,900Loopers Landing Sec 2 Pb 33 Pg 132165 Loudenslager DrThompson Station37179
$457,000Cameron Farms Sec 9 Pb 28 Pg 1103307 Milton CtThompsons Station37179
$468,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 135 Block C069921 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027
$470,000Deervalley Downs Ph 1a,b & 2 Pb 63 Pg 1507211 Deervalley DrFairview37062
$475,000Mill @ Bond Springs Sec3 Pb 78 Pg 525160 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$489,000Rolling Meadows Pb 2 Pg 46203 Scruggs AveFranklin37064
$550,000Sumners Bill & Donna Pb 32 Pg 1434723 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$565,000Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407214 Hanworth StFairview37062
$580,990Wynwood Park Ph2 Pb 80 Pg 1407212 Hanworth StFairview37062
$585,000Wakefield Sec 4 Pb 42 Pg 673008 Romain TrlSpring Hill37174
$615,000Tanyard Springs Ph 3 Pb 42 Pg 1304055 Williford WaySpring Hill37174
$625,000Stonebrook Sec 5 Pb 7 Pg 78607 Quarterhorse LnNolensville37135

