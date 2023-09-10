Williamson Prevention Coalition Hosting Free Substance Use Event

The Williamson Prevention Coalition is hosting a free event aimed at helping families understand the signs and dangers of substance use.

The program titled “You Are Not Alone” will take place Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in Franklin. Following dinner, DEA Special Agent Brett Pritts will deliver a presentation about substance use among children and teens.

After that, a panel of experts representing Vanderbilt University, Mercy Community Healthcare, Williamson Health and more, will be available to provide information and tips for talking to your child about the abuse of alcohol, prescription drugs and other dangerous substances. Additional topics will include how to recognize the signs and symptoms of current use and the impact it can have on brain development and mental health. Resources will also be available for individual and family support.

The event will take place at Franklin Special School District’s (FSSD) Performing Arts Center, which is located at 1030 Excellence Way in Franklin. There is no cost to attend, but those interested must register online. Dinner will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

