blackman wrestling
Photo - http://blackmanwrestling.com/

From Jeff Price: 2/10/2020

THIS IS THE FINAL POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 28th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength.   Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 168.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 166 1
2 CLEVELAND 156 2
3 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 133 4
4 WILSON CENTRAL 127 3
5 MCCALLIE 110 5
6 BRADLEY CENTRAL 96 8
7 MBA 78 9
8 BLACKMAN 75 7
9 FATHER RYAN 49 6
10 DOBYNS-BENNETT 38 11
11 PIGEON FORGE 36 10
12 CENTENNIAL 18 NR

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: CLARKSVILLE, OAKLAND, SCIENCE HILL

