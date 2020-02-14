Comedians Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan will perform in Nashville for one night only.

The two will take to the stage at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, April 24, 7 p.

Tickets go on sale to the public today, Friday, February 14.Ticket prices start at $59.50 – $200. Find more information here.

Chappelle had been performing comedy since he was 14-years-old. At the age of 19, he made his film debut in Robin Hood and played a role in The Nutty Professor. He is also best known for his TV show “Chappelle Show” which premiered in 2003 running for two seasons.

No Cell Phone Policy

No recording devices are allowed. All shows are cellphones, camera-free events. Audience members with cellphones will be required to place them in a locked pouch for the duration of the event. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected. Additionally, all material performed is copyright protected by Pilot Boy Productions, Inc./Dave Chappelle and may not be reproduced in any form.