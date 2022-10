PumpkinFest, one of Williamson County’s most popular fall events, took place Saturday, October 29 in downtown Franklin.

This free event ran from 10am – 6pm. Last year, 65,000 people attended the event. Over 100 artisan and food vendors attended the event, attendees also enjoyed live entertainment, a chili cook-off, a constume contest, the Kids Zone and so much more!

Check out our photos from PumpkinFest 2022.