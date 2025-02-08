Performance Notables Take Leadership Roles at Manduu

As championship coaches, competitive athletes and organizational leaders, David Pack, Scott Perkinson and Mandy Oakes know what it takes to win. Now the trio of local sports performance notables are leading a Franklin-based fitness brand that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver results for a wide range of clients at studios across the country.

Manduu America CEO Jason Ritzen envisioned a synergy among the three, all of whom he had known previously. He recruited them to help grow the science-driven Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) modality he brought to the United States in 2017. Manduu currently operates or franchises 15 studios across eight states, with three in the Nashville area.

“David, Scott and Mandy have excelled as leaders and made a positive impact on a lot of lives in Nashville, and I knew they would make a dynamic leadership team at Manduu,” Ritzen said. “It took me some time to bring them together, but they are clearly the right team to continue advancing the first FDA-cleared EMS company in America.”

David Pack, an All-American athlete at The University of the South, spent over two decades teaching English literature, lead administrating, and coaching high school football and basketball, winning two state championships in football and one in basketball in the foundational years of Christ Presbyterian Academy and Ensworth High School. Most recently, he served as General Manager under two different ownership groups in the revitalization of The Factory at Franklin, before answering Ritzen’s call to come lead Manduu America as its President.

While serving as Dean of Students at Ensworth High School, Pack worked with Scott Perkinson, an All-SEC discus thrower on the University of Tennessee’s track and field team. Perkinson had been a Graduate Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach at UT while earning a master’s degree in Human Performance and Sports Studies. He was hired in 2004 by Hall of Fame Coach and Ensworth Athletic Director Ricky Bowers to lead the creation of a fitness program designed to deliver individualized workouts for every student— from elite athletes to those who had never touched a dumbbell—for all four years of their high school experience. Perkinson went on to serve as the Dean of Students and Associate Head of School at Ensworth before recently joining Manduu as Director of Operations.

Mandy Oakes, a decorated competitive runner, distance running coach and boutique gym owner, had her athletic career derailed by a spinal staph infection that threatened her ability to walk. She utilized Manduu as part of her rehabilitation therapy and credits EMS as a key element in her full recovery. Oakes is now Manduu’s Director of Client Engagement & Marketing.

All three say they were skeptical of Manduu’s promise to deliver the results of heavy strength training without the joint load associated with typical gym workouts.

“I became a believer very quickly,” Pack says. “And as I traveled to our studios, from Birmingham to Charlotte, Chicago to Dallas, everywhere… I heard ‘life-changing, life-saving, life-giving’ over and over from our clients.”

Perkinson saw several parallels to his background in fitness, coaching and academic administration that attracted him to Manduu.

“While at Ensworth, I experienced first-hand the lifelong positive effects of an individualized fitness program, and I believe Manduu and EMS training offer the same effects,” Perkinson says. “The unique technology and improved training programs that we are creating will continue to change peoples’ lives for the better. Anyone interested in strength, balance, and more lean muscle mass should check out Manduu as part of their fitness lifestyle, regardless of age, experience, or history of injury.”

Oakes, who returned to competitive long-distance running after months of recovery in a hospital bed, understands the transformative power of Manduu’s EMS technology from a deeply personal perspective. Her background, which includes years of experience working with clients at her Sweat Franklin fitness studio and through coaching, uniquely positions her to lead Manduu’s engagement and marketing efforts.

“For over 15 years, it’s been my mission to share my passion and expertise for wellness with others,” Oakes says. “There’s nothing more rewarding than watching our clients improve their quality of life, and I’m thrilled to continue supporting them in my client-focused role at Manduu.”

As the FDA-approved EMS industry leader, Manduu has developed tailored programs designed to give clients of all ages and abilities the opportunity to live life to the fullest. Developed in Austria and introduced in America in 2017, Manduu is utilized by athletes to develop targeted muscle groups and by seniors interested in greater strength for balance and mobility. Individual 15-minute workouts are led by certified trainers, and are designed to replicate hours of time spent in a traditional gym setting. To learn more or book a first appointment, visit www.manduu.com.

