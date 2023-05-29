Percy Priest Drowning Victim Identified as Donut Shop Owner

A man who died on Percy Priest Lake over the weekend has been identified.

Yeu Thach, the owner of the Donut Place in Hermitage, was on the lake with his family when he drowned on May 27, 2023

Thach’s family as set up a GoFundMe to help raise funds to help cover funeral costs, in hopes of lessening the family’s financial burden during this hard time.

According to the GoFundMe page, the family had to close their small business, Donut Palace.

Before owning the Donut Palace, Yeu served in the Iraq War as an Infantry Machine Gunner with the United States Marines.

He leaves behind three kids, according to WSMV.