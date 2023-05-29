Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 29, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 29, 2023.

1Two Drivers Killed in Wrong Way Collision on I-65

Two people were killed in a head-on collision on I-65 Sunday morning, WSMV reports. Read more.

2Williamson County Property Transfers May 8

property transfers real estate

See where houses and property sold for May 8-12, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.

3Photo of the Day: May 29, 2023

photo courtesy of Black Tap

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, the award-winning burger joint concept born eight years ago in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood with locations now around the world, celebrated its grand opening of the brand’s first southern U.S. expansion at 140 3rd Ave. N. in the heart of downtown Nashville. Read more.

4Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through June 3, 2023

Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through March 25, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 29 through June 3, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read more.

55 Songs for Memorial Day

This Memorial Day, we’re honoring those who have served our country with these Memorial Day songs. Read more.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here