Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 29, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 29, 2023.
Two people were killed in a head-on collision on I-65 Sunday morning, WSMV reports. Read more.
See where houses and property sold for May 8-12, 2023, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. Read more.
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, the award-winning burger joint concept born eight years ago in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood with locations now around the world, celebrated its grand opening of the brand’s first southern U.S. expansion at 140 3rd Ave. N. in the heart of downtown Nashville. Read more.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 29 through June 3, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read more.
This Memorial Day, we’re honoring those who have served our country with these Memorial Day songs. Read more.