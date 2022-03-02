OBITUARY: Barbara Jean (Young) Goodwin

Mrs. Barbara Jean Young Goodwin, of Nolensville, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, she was 69 years old.

She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Gene & Pearlie Young.

Barbara retired from American General Life Insurance Company.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Goodwin, Jr., and her brothers, Ronald Young, Jerry Young, Roger Young, and Curtis Young.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Tammy (Blake) Wilson of Union Grove, AL and Misty (Casey) Bishop of Toney, AL; brother, Jimmie Young of Nolensville, TN; grandchildren, Erika Hogan, Austin Hogan, Gunar Wilson, Piper Wilson, Jaxon Bishop & Addison Bishop and many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, March 3, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Michael Waddey will officiate. Burial will follow in Nolensville Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jimmie Young, Wesley Young, Daniel Young, Blake Wilson, Casey Bishop, and Jaxon Bishop. Honorary pallbearer will be Brandon Young.

Memorials may be made to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

