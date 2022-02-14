National Museum of African American Music & Fifth + Broadway Celebrate Black History Month

The National Museum of African American Music and Fifth + Broadway announced a special slate of opportunities to celebrate Black History Month this February.

Discounted NMAAM tickets – The entire month of February – all adult museum tickets to NMAAM discounted to $22 Nissan Wednesdays – Wednesdays will be free admission to NMAAM for the public sponsored by Nissan Amazon F. STEAM Sundays – free admission for students and families of MNPS on Sundays sponsored by Amazon Slim + Husky’s Unplugged Music Series launch – Starting Friday, February 4th, Slim + Husky’s x NMAAM multi-genre music series event will kicks off at the NMAAM (tickets available here) Emerging Artist Performances – Saturdays in February, Fifth + Broadway will host free musical performances by emerging artists from NMAAM’s program in the L street from noon to 1 pm

Said H. Beecher Hicks, president and CEO of the NMAAM, “With Black History month kicking off, there is no better time to come experience what Nashville proudly has – a world-class, one-of-a-kind museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the many music genres created, influenced, and inspired by African Americans. We’re thankful to our sponsors for providing the opportunity for even more to experience the NMAAM during this important month.”

Said Tom Miller, general manager of Fifth + Broadway, “Fifth + Broadway is honored to be the home of the NMAAM, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to provide programming that celebrates black music and puts it at the center of downtown Nashville throughout Black History Month and beyond.”

