MTSU’s Wheeler named CUSA Female Athlete of the Year

Middle Tennessee guard Savannah Wheeler was named the 2023-24 Michael L. Slive Female Athlete of the Year, announced by the league office Wednesday afternoon.

Wheeler, a fifth-year point guard at MTSU, was named the 2023-24 Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and CUSA Tournament MVP. She is a three-time First Team All-Conference member and was named a First Team Mid-Major All-American by World Exposure Report.

The Catlettsburg, Kentucky, native led the Blue Raiders to a CUSA championship title and a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Wheeler paced the league in scoring (18.7), assists per game (5.7) and minutes per game (38.6) during conference play. She became the all-time conference leader in free throws made (656-of-773) and concluded her career ranked third on the all-time scoring list (2,361).

Wheeler is the fourth Blue Raider to be tabbed CUSA Athlete of the Year and the fifth player under Head Coach Rick Insell to earn a Conference Female Athlete of the Year accolade.

Source: MTSU

