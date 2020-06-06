Four BHS Dance Team Members Make College Teams





Four seniors on the Brentwood High School dance team recently heard that their dreams had come true as they were each selected for major college dance teams. Kailey Craig was selected for the Vanderbilt Commodores, Skylar Johnson was selected for the Auburn Tiger Paws, Alison Lambright was selected for the Pittsburgh Panthers, and Abigail Walton was selected for the Baylor Songleaders.

This group of seniors including Emily Schiedemeyer, who will be attending Ohio State, led the Bruinettes to two State Championship during their high school career as well as a second place Nationals award during this past season.

The nationally ranked team is coached by Kirstin Hawk, Andrea Goble, and Lynzey Howell.

“This senior class has been extremely special for us. When we took over this team, these girls were instantly ready to grow and learn. They have worked hard and most importantly have worked as a team. We could not be more proud that they have achieved this prestigious goal,” stated Hawk. “We know they will be amazing assets to their future team, both dance wise as well as their amazing hearts. It has been a true honor to coach them, and we will miss them terribly.”

Goble added, “This group of seniors have been nothing but a true pleasure to coach! All five girls constantly demonstrate hard work, determination, and love for the sport of dance. Their personalities are contagious and have made a huge impact on their teammates this season. They are so loved by their peers and have been an amazing asset to our Brentwood Dance Team program.”



