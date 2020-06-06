



On Thursday, June 11, Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will reopen its 1,120-acre site.

To provide an orderly transition while maintaining safety, The Hermitage’s reopening is organized into three phases:

Phase 1: Grounds Pass only, with several restrictions

Phase 2: Grounds Pass plus, with some restrictions lifted

Phase 3: Full Access, with most restrictions lifted

The first phase is a Grounds Pass only phase. For an extended period, The Hermitage will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays-Sundays only. Tickets are on sale now on-site and online.

The Grounds Pass allows visitors the opportunity to explore the 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark, including the historic Hermitage Garden, by foot. Guests are allowed to bring well-behaved dogs, picnics or games on-site as part of the Grounds Pass. Additionally, visitors can take advantage of wine tastings, wine flights and wine by the glass or bottle as part of the new partnership with Natchez Hills Winery and Vineyard. Natchez Hills Winery at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage is located inside the Kitchen Cabinet Café onsite.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to The Hermitage. We plan to fully open in the coming weeks, but in the meantime, we invite visitors to spend some time outside on the breathtaking and expansive grounds of our historic presidential site,” said Howard J. Kittell, President and CEO of the Andrew Jackson Foundation. “One of our driving goals is to provide memorable experiences for guests of all ages. It has been especially difficult for our board and staff to not be able to do that over the past two months. We are also excited to unveil our partnership with Natchez Hills Winery and Vineyard by offering free tastings as part of our new Grounds Pass.”

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage has partnered with Natchez Hills Winery and Vineyard to launch a tasting room inside the Kitchen Cabinet Café. Visitors with a grounds pass are invited to enjoy a complimentary tasting. Wine tastings can be purchased individually from the tasting room. Wine by the glass, bottle, wine flight and slushes are also available. Additionally, wine packages will be offered to couples who book weddings or elopements at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.

“Very soon, the new tasting room at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage will provide an incredible and unique opportunity to bring a local wine tasting experience to one of Tennessee’s most visited and revered historical sites,” said Jim Odom, Founder and CEO of Natchez Hills Vineyard. “We are hopeful that guests visiting The Hermitage will leave knowing more about Andrew Jackson and his affinity for great wine all while cultivating a stronger appreciation of the growing Tennessee wine region.”

Grounds passes for adults are $12, children ages 12-17 are $6, and children younger than 12 are free. Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets online, but the ticket office will be open for on-site purchases. Social distancing protocols will be in place as guests purchase tickets and encouraged throughout the property. Proceeds from the Grounds Pass will support The Hermitage’s mission of preserving President Jackson’s historic home, providing educational opportunities and inspiring citizenship through experiencing and learning about Jackson’s life.

For more information about Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, visit thehermitage.com or follow Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage on Facebook, Instagram(@7thpresident) and Twitter (@7thpresident).

ABOUT NATCHEZ HILLS WINERY AND VINEYARD

South of Nashville near the historic Natchez Trace lies Natchez Hills Winery and Vineyard, a boutique family-owned vineyard and winery. Based in Hampshire, Tennessee, Natchez Hills produces and distributes small batch, old-world style wines using traditional winemaking techniques to ensure the grape’s truest expression. You can visit Natchez Hills Winery and Vineyard at one of their three locations in Hampshire, Nashville and now at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. You can find out more by visiting www.natchezhills.com.

ABOUT ANDREW JACKSON’S HERMITAGE

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage: Home of the People’s President is one of the largest, most well-preserved and most visited presidential homes in the United States. Opened to the public in 1889, The Hermitage is one of America’s first presidential museums. Today, The Hermitage is a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with more than 20 historic buildings, including Jackson’s mansion and tomb, restored slave cabins, a church and gardens. In recent years, new interpretive initiatives and educational programs such as the history of slavery have enhanced the experience of more than 230,000 annual visitors. For more information, visit www.thehermitage.com.



