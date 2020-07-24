



Shortly after 2:00 am, Friday, officers were summoned to the 300 block of Lewisburg Pike for a single-vehicle crash.

Arriving officers found the wrecked vehicle abandoned and the driver, 29-year-old Weston Barrett, running away from the scene. Officers determined that Barrett was impaired and arrested him.

Charged with DUI, Evading Arrest, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Failure to Report a Crash, and Violation of the Implied Consent Law, Barrett is free on the $5,500 bond set by the Magistrate. He is due in court on November 11.



