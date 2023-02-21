Beauty and the Beast Hits the Stage at Centennial High

The Centennial High theater department is inviting you to be their guest for their performance of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

This tale as old as time hits the CHS stage beginning March 2. Join Belle and the Beast as they try to find true love in the midst of an unfortunate situation. Don’t miss the opportunity to see the CHS theater department’s new spin on the story: Met Gala-style costumes.

Tickets for the show cost $15 and may be purchased online. The dates and times of the performances are listed below:

Thursday, March 2 at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 at 2 p.m.

