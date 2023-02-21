Footloose the Musical Coming to Brentwood High Theater

Get ready to dance, because Footloose The Musical is coming to Brentwood High.

Opening February 23, the Brentwood High theater department is bringing the high-energy classic to the stage. Follow Ren McCormack as he goes head-to-head with the Reverend Bomont to bring back the joy of dancing to a small town.

Tickets may be purchased online and cost $10 per adult and $8 per child 10 and younger. The dates and times of the performances are listed below:

Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 24 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 25 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 26 at 2 p.m.

MORE SCHOOL NEWS