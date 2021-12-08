2021 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Award Winners Announced

Awards were presented to 10 winners and 20 finalists at Nissan Stadium

December 7, 2021

Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2021 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans.

More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2021 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.

“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”

High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.

The awards were presented to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.

The Titans became sponsors of the Mr. Football Awards in 2007.

2021 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS

Division I, Class 1A

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

Division I, Class 2A

Ty Simpson, Westview

Division I, Class 3A

Caden Buckles, Alcoa

Division I, Class 4A

Bari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn

Division I, Class 5A

De’Sean Bishop, Karns

Division I, Class 6A

Destin Wade, Summit

Division II, Class A

Steele Haynes, USJ

Division II, Class AA

Alexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy

Division II, Class AAA

Dallan Hayden, Christian Brothers

Kicker of the Year

Justus Chadwick, Tullahoma